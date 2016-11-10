SIU students gather Wednesday night to reflect on election results
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
When Asia Lee woke up Wednesday morning, she expected to be greeted with news of the country’s first female president. Instead, the election of Donald Trump as America’s next commander in chief shocked her.
“Is this what we really worked for?” asked Lee, a graduate student in business administration from Chicago, who hosted 30 minutes of reflection in front of Shryock Auditorium on Wednesday night. “All the blood, sweat and tears to get a result like this…”
Candles lit the night sky as “Change is Gonna Come,” by Sam Cooke, played behind concerned voices as the group was given the space to express its shock, sadness and anger over the outcomes of the elections.
Lee said she felt prayers and reflections were the only solutions to this presidential outcome, which is why she organized the event.
“Everybody needs to get together and be united because our country is divided,” she said.
Advertisement
The Rev. Joseph Brown, a professor in Africana studies, spoke to those gathered about the importance of reflection.
“We would not gather on this cool evening in the dark if we did not feel a need to bond through our pain,” Brown said.
Brandon Kyles, a junior from Chicago studying journalism, said he woke up crying at 4 a.m. Wednesday.
“I’m terrified for myself and family because I know we are on different levels of privilege,” he said.
“The biggest problem we have faced in the last 48 hours is how many of us wanted to be blind to what was right in front of us,” Brown said. “Today I’m scared. Tomorrow I have a will to change and I can’t do it alone.”
Staff writer Tyra Wooten can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter @twootenDE.
To stay up to date with all your southern Illinois news, follow the Daily Egyptian on Facebook and Twitter.
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.