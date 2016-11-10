Suspect sought in connection to summer shooting of SIU student

Dijon J. Nesbitt. (Carbondale Police)





Filed under Showcase

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Police have obtained an arrest warrant for a man they say is wanted in connection to a July shooting that hospitalized one SIU student with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Dijon J. Nesbitt, 25, is accused of unlawful purchase of a firearm as part of the department’s investigation, police said Thursday. Nesbitt is described by police as a black male, 5-foot-9, weighing 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

In the early morning hours of July 16, Al Charles, 25, of Chicago, was rushed to the hospital by friends after he was shot in the leg in the 500 block of South Graham Avenue following an argument between his cousin and a young woman at a birthday party, Charles previously told the Daily Egyptian.

The SIU student underwent a number of surgeries following the incident after the bullet tore through his upper thigh. Charles is a senior studying marketing and television production.

Advertisement

The Daily Egyptian’s news desk can be reached at [email protected] or 618-536-3397.

To stay up to date with all your southern Illinois news, follow the Daily Egyptian on Facebook and Twitter.