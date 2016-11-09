Carbondale church plans service in response to Trump election

An area church plans to hold service of “lament and solidarity” Wednesday night in response to the election of Donald Trump to the nation’s highest office.

Those left upset and confused by the results and the possible implications it has are invited to attend the service, according to a news release from the church. The service is to be held from 6 to 6:45 p.m. at First Christian Church at 306 W. Monroe St. in Carbondale.

Portions of the service will include “word and song to mourn together” as well as time for personal reflection and shared biblical readings.

