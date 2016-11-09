Illinois Rep. John Bradley loses long-held seat

Rep. John Bradley, D-Marion, reacts while answering a question during a press conference held Feb. 9, 2016, in the Stone Center. (Daily Egyptian file photo)



Filed under City, News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Democratic Rep. John Bradley on Tuesday conceded defeat to Republican challenger Dave Severin in Illinois House of Representatives District 117.

The longtime state representative made the announcement after 102 of the district’s 104 precincts reported Severin in the lead. The Republican challenger was ahead by six percentage points, latest reports showed.

The decision to unseat Bradley, a representative in the Illinois House since 2003, comes amid a proxy war between Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner and Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan.

In a year when millions of dollars have been spent for control of the Illinois General Assembly, the result of the race calls into question the role money plays in state politics. More than $1.6 million was donated to Bradley’s campaign fund, which doubled the dollar amount made to Severin’s.

DailyEgyptian.com’s news desk can be reached at 618-536-3326.

Advertisement