Gallery: Election Day in Carbondale

Dakota Oria, a junior from Chicago studying computer science, left, and Donquell Sanders, a sophomore from Chicago studying biological science, brace themselves as Christopher Regalado, a junior from Chicago studying architecture, hits them with a plate of shaving cream Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016, in the Faner Breezeway. Members of Dedicated Young Latinos Embodying Success asked passersby for $1 donations to "pie" either candidate as a fundraiser for Toys for Tots. "At the moment we're just trying to lighten the mood of the election," Oria said of the fundraiser. "Even though both sides are bad, it doesn't mean we can't have a little bit of fun." ((Morgan Timms | @Morgan_Timms) )

Bill Dixon, of Carbondale, makes phone calls on Election Day urging people to vote Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016, at the Tammy Duckworth campaign office in Carbondale. (Ryan Michalesko | @photosbylesko)

Students wait in line to cast their votes on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016, in the Student Center. (Athena Chrysanthou | @Chrysant1Athena)

Tony and Amy Rallis, both of Carbondale, sign their names before voting Tuesday, Nov 8, 2016, at the Senior Citizen Center in Carbondale. Both said they felt nervous about the results of the election. "I think the choices this year are more extreme," said Tony, who has voted in every election since 1976. "There used to be a lot more middle road between people and candidates." (Athena Chrysanthou | @Chrysant1Athena)

Cherie Watson, left, and Kitty Juul, both of Carbondale, make phone calls on Election Day urging people to vote Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016, at the Marsha Griffin campaign office in Carbondale. (Ryan Michalesko | @photosbylesko)

Kevin Pryor, of Carbondale, makes phone calls on Election Day urging people to vote Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016, at the Shelia Simon campaign office in Carbondale. (Ryan Michalesko | @photosbylesko) (Ryan Michalesko)

Kevin Pryor, right, and John Stewart, both of Carbondale, make phone calls on Election Day urging people to vote Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016, at the Shelia Simon campaign office in Carbondale. (Ryan Michalesko | @photosbylesko)

Donquell Sanders, a sophomore from Chicago studying biological science, left, points to shaving cream on his mask while Dakota Oria, a junior from Chicago studying computer science, right, helps clean his mask Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016, during a fundraiser in the Faner Breezeway. Members of Dedicated Young Latinos Embodying Success asked passersby for $1 donations to "pie" either candidate as a fundraiser for Toys for Tots. ((Morgan Timms | @Morgan_Timms) )