1 dead, multiple people shot near polling station in California; active shooter heavily armed, officials said

LOS ANGELES — One person was killed and at least three others were wounded Tuesday in an active shooting near a polling place in Azusa.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Capt. Jeff Scroggin said police were dealing with at least one suspect who was heavily armed.

Few details were released about the shooting, which occurred sometime after 2 p.m. in a residential neighborhood, said Officer Jerry Willison of the Azusa Police Department.

“This is a very volatile and critical situation,” he said.

Willison declined to provide the location of the shooting for the safety of the officers and the victims, he said. Azusa police urged residents to stay out of the area and asked all residents to shelter in place.

It was unclear whether any officers were injured in the shooting, Willison said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said they were assisting police.

Azusa Union School District issued a lockdown for Slauson Middle and Mountain View Elementary schools about 2:15 p.m., officials said. A nearby daycare center and preschool was also locked down.

