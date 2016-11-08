Former SIU All-American released from Minnesota Vikings

Senior tight end MyCole Pruitt catches the ball for a first down Sept. 20, 2014, during the first half of the Salukis’ 35-13 loss against Purdue University at Ross-Ade Field in West Lafayette, Ind. (DailyEgyptian.com file photo)

The last remaining Saluki in the NFL is now looking for a new employer.

Former All-American SIU tight end MyCole Pruitt was waived by the Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday.

Pruitt was a fifth-round draft pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, the highest Saluki pick since Brandon Jacobs was picked in the fourth round in 2005. He had 10 catches for 89 yards last season as a rookie.

The St. Louis native recorded one catch for seven yards in Week 4 this season, but suffered a knee injury Oct. 9 against Houston that he is still recovering from.

Pruitt set the SIU career record for receptions (221) and is second in career receiving yards (2,601) and receiving touchdowns (25). All of those marks are Missouri Valley Football Conference records for tight ends.

He was a three-time Football Championship Subdivision All-American and four-time MVFC All-Conference pick.

Other NFL teams now have a day to decide to place a waiver claim on Pruitt. If he clears waivers, he will then be a free agent and can sign with any team.

