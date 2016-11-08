Photo of the Day: SIU students pie the candidates

Dakota Oria, a junior from Chicago studying computer science, attempts to clean shaving cream off a Hillary Clinton mask while impersonating Donald Trump on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016, as part of Dedicated Young Latinos Embodying Success’ fundraiser in the Faner Breezeway on campus.

Members of the group asked passersby for $1 donations to “pie” either candidate as a fundraiser for Toys for Tots.

“At the moment we’re just trying to lighten the mood of the election,” Oria said of the fundraiser. “Even though both sides are bad, it doesn’t mean we can’t have a little bit of fun.”

