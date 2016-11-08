Debate’s red sweater guy Ken Bone won’t say who got his vote for president

Red sweater guy Ken Bone won’t say who got his vote for president Tuesday. He’s keeping that to himself.

Bone, who gained national fame asking a question at the debate in St. Louis, said he cast a paper ballot before 8 a.m. at the Cornerstone Christian Church, 775 North Green Mount Road near Belleville. For whom?

“Not telling anybody,” Bone said. “There’s no point in me telling.”

He said he plans to get behind whoever wins.

“We’ve had enough of this divisiveness,” he said.

Bone claims his main goal all along (post-debate, that is) was to generate interest in the election and encourage voter participation. He went into the second debate in St. Louis uncommitted and asked a question about energy. He said he made up his mind after the third debate.

After voting, Bone spoke to a reporter from the airport. He was preparing to fly to New York City to help BuzzFeed with its election coverage tonight.

And, no, Bone didn’t wear his signature red sweater to the polling place Tuesday. He opted for a blue vest and ballcap.

