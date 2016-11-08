Live updates: SIU experts weigh in as election results are reported





You aren’t the only one following the election tonight.

As state results start coming in, we will provide you with reactions and predictions from five local experts. These experts include Kenneth Mulligan, an SIU associate professor in political science; John Jackson, a visiting political science professor at the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute; David Yepsen, former director of the Simon Institute; Tobin Grant, interim chair of the Department of Political Science; and Scott McClurg, a professor in political science.

7:10 p.m. — Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton leads with 44 electoral votes to Republic nominee Donald Trump’s 40 — 270 are needed to win. The race in Florida is up in the air.

“Florida is absolutely critical to both of them, but it’s too early to tell,” Jackson said.

Jackson said the early votes usually come from smaller towns, which are more likely to vote for Trump. He said the results may begin leaning in Clinton’s favor once larger cities’ counts start coming in.

7:23 p.m. — Trump leads with 51 electoral votes to Clinton’s 44. Florida leans in Trump’s favor with 86 percent of the precincts reporting.

Grant said no surprises so far — the states Trump has won are typically red states. He said he’s paying the most attention to the Florida race.

“If it’s won by Trump we’re going to have a really close night,” he said.

If Clinton wins Florida, Grant doesn’t think she will be guaranteed the presidency, but he said Trump will have to do better than expected in a number of states to have a chance against her.

7:33 p.m. — Trump still leads with 60 votes to Clinton’s 44.

This story will be updated throughout the night.

