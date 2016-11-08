Here are 10 of the past week’s best campaign photos

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Supporters cheer Republican candidate for President Donald Trump as he campaigns at Dorton Arena Monday, Nov. 7, 2016 in Raleigh N.C. It’s the final day before Election Day. (Chris Seward/Raleigh News & Observer/TNS)
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders points to a supporter during a Get Out the Vote rally at Colorado College, in which he campaigned for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016, in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Stacie Scott/Colorado Springs Gazette/TNS)
Republican Presidential Candidate Donald J. Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Bayfront Park Amphitheater on Wednesday Nov. 2, 2016 in Miami. (Pedro Portal/Miami Herald/TNS)
Barack and Michelle Obama along with Hillary, Bill and Chelsea Clinton look out over a crowd in Philadelphia during a rally for Hillary Clinton’s presidency on the evening before the election on Monday, Nov. 7, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pa. (Margo Reed/Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS)
A supporter sports Donald Trump socks prior to the Republican candidate’s campaign stop at Dorton Arena Monday, Nov. 7, 2016 in Raleigh N.C. It’s the final day before Election Day. (Jill Knight/Raleigh News & Observer/TNS)
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign rally in Sanford, Fla., on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/TNS)
Dr. Gabriel Feldman, from New York City, flew to Raleigh today just to see what the “Trump phenomenem” is all about at Dorton Arena Monday, Nov. 7, 2016 in Raleigh N.C. It’s the final day before Election Day. (Chuck Liddy/Raleigh News & Observer/TNS)
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a campaign rally at the Cabarrus Arena and Events Center in Concord, N.C., on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016. (Diedra Laird/Charlotte Observer/TNS)
President Barack Obama stumps for Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton on the eve of the election at the Ray L. Fisher Stadium Monday, Nov. 7, 2016 in Ann Arbor, Mich. (Mandi Wright/Detroit Free Press/TNS)
Amelia Good, 6, of Ocala, Fla., wears a “Trump Tiara” made by her grandmother, Nathelle Velez, as Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump holds a campaign rally at the Central Florida Fairgrounds in Orlando, Fla., on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016. (Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel/TNS)
