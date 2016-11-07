Photo of the Day: Fishing with Dexter

(Ryan Michalesko | @photosbylesko)





Lee Roudybush, of Murphysboro, fishes alongside his dog Dexter on Sunday at Lake Murphysboro, which is located in Jackson County about one mile west of Murphysboro.

“I’m recently retired, so I’ve done quite a bit of fishing lately,” said Roudybush, who is a 1984 graduate of SIU. “If I catch four or five good ones, I’ll take them home and cook them, but normally I just throw them back.”

Largemouth bass, bluegill, redear sunfish, channel catfish and crappie are common catches at Lake Murphysboro this time of the year, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

