SIU safety earns MVFC Newcomer of the Week award

Freshman safety Jeremy Chinn (18) forces South Dakota freshman wide receiver Randy Baker out of bounds Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016, during the Salukis' 35-28 win over the University of South Dakota Coyotes at Saluki Stadium. (Ryan Michalesko | @photosbylesko)

One of the key cogs in SIU’s defense Saturday was honored by his conference.

True freshman safety Jeremy Chinn was named the Missouri Valley Football Conference Newcomer of the Week on Sunday for his performance during SIU’s 35-28 win against South Dakota.

Chinn had seven tackles and his second career interception in the game.

He also broke up the potential game-winning pass in the end zone on the game’s final play in addition to having a tackle for loss.

The Fishers, Ind., native has 34 tackles on the season, the most among true freshmen. He made his fifth start of the season on Saturday.

It is the third time a Saluki has won the award this season, with senior quarterback Josh Straughan winning it twice on Sept. 4 and Sept. 18.

