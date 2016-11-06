Photo of the Day: Tailgating a slam dunk for Saluki fans

(Athena Chrysanthou | @Chrysant1Athena)





Devontae Webb, 10, and his 9-year-old brother Davion Webb, both from Anna, play basketball inside a bouncy castle Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016, at the SIU tailgate before SIU football’s military appreciation game against the University of South Dakota.

The boys’ mother, Tanya Movse, works for catering company ‘The Great Boars of Fire,’ which caters for SIU football players before the games.

She said her sons have become Saluki fans, and this was their first time at a game.

