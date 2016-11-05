Dorris’ career night leads SIU volleyball to victory against Indiana State

Then junior middle hitter McKenzie Dorris celebrates after a scored point during a match against Missouri State on Oct. 5, 2015, at Davies Gym. (DailyEgyptian.com file photo)





SIU volleyball boosted its winning streak to three Saturday night in Terre Haute, Ind.

The Salukis completed their weekend sweep with a 3-1 victory against Indiana State.

Senior middle hitter McKenzie Dorris arguably had the best night of her career to help guide the Salukis to victory.

Dorris had career-highs in kills (12) and blocks (9). Her 12 kills came on just 18 attempts.

With the win, SIU (20-9, 11-4 Missouri Valley Conference) maintained its half-game lead over Northern Iowa for third place in the conference with three matches to go.

The first set of the night did not go as planned for SIU as it fell behind early once again, dropping the set 25-19.

Set one was easily the Sycamores’ most efficient, hitting .219 while holding SIU to .094.

Senior outside hitter Bree Spangler had seven of her match-high 20 kills in the set to help set ISU apart. Spangler was the key to the Sycamore offense, taking 43.5 percent of the team’s total attacks.

SIU responded with a 25-21 victory in the second set. Despite SIU taking the set, it took a 7-0 run at the end of the set to do so.

Spangler helped out the Salukis with three attack errors in that run.

Junior outside hitter Andrea Estrada continued her hot weekend with four of her team-high 14 kills in the second set.

Dorris had four of her nine blocks in the second set.

Set three was more of the same for the Salukis. SIU ended the set on a 7-2 run to win 25-18 and gain its first lead of the match.

The Salukis were on fire in the third set, hitting .321 to ISU’s .053.

The final set was the most exciting as it took 10 extra points for SIU to clinch the 31-29 victory.

ISU had five straight set point opportunities, eight overall, but couldn’t cash in and force a fifth set.

Dorris had seven kills in the set and earned blocks on the final two points to clinch the Saluki victory.

SIU will have a full week of practice before going to face its travel partner Evansville at 7 p.m. Friday on the road.

