SIU women’s basketball dominates with 90-point victory in last exhibition game

Ryan Michalesko Senior point guard Rishonda Napier (13) and MacMurray freshman guard Karlie Davis (35) reach to recover a loose ball Friday, Nov. 4, 2016, during the Salukis' 114-24 exhibition win over the MacMurray Highlanders at SIU Arena. (Ryan Michalesko | @photosbylesko)





SIU women’s basketball played its last exhibition game of the season Friday with a resounding 114-24 win against Division III MacMurray College.

The game was a decimation from the start as SIU bullied MacMurray in the first quarter, breaking out to a 33-0 lead at the end of the period.

Despite the game getting out of reach early, SIU coach Cindy Stein said there are still things to take away from such a large victory.

“In a game like this we got to work on our chemistry,” Stein said. “We got to play a lot of kids. They got to work on their confidence and the only way to really do that is through repetition.”



















Sophomore forward/center Ashley Hummel looks to make a pass during SIU's 114-24 exhibition win against McMurray College on Friday, Nov. 4, 2016, at SIU Arena. (Jacob Wiegand | @JacobWiegand_DE) (Jacob Wiegand)

Freshman guard Kristen Nelson attempts a basket during SIU's 114-24 exhibition win against McMurray College on Friday, Nov. 4, 2016, at SIU Arena. (Jacob Wiegand | @JacobWiegand_DE) (Jacob Wiegand)

Saluki sophomore guard Olivia Bowling takes the ball toward the goal while being guarded by Highlander sophomore guard Kayla Horlacher during SIU's 114-24 exhibition win against McMurray College on Friday, Nov. 4, 2016, at SIU Arena. (Jacob Wiegand | @JacobWiegand_DE) (Jacob Wiegand)

Saluki freshman guard/forward Caitlyn Claussen and Highlander freshman post Danielle Popis go for a rebound during SIU's 114-24 exhibition win against McMurray College on Friday, Nov. 4, 2016, at SIU Arena. (Jacob Wiegand | @JacobWiegand_DE) (Jacob Wiegand)

Freshman guard Kristen Nelson (23) lays up a shot Friday, Nov. 4, 2016, during the Salukis' 114-24 exhibition win over the MacMurray Highlanders at SIU Arena. (Ryan Michalesko | @photosbylesko)

Senior point guard Rishonda Napier, left, and freshman guard Kristen Nelson watch as a teammate shoots free throws Friday, Nov. 4, 2016, during the Salukis' 114-24 exhibition win over the MacMurray Highlanders at SIU Arena. (Ryan Michalesko | @photosbylesko)

Freshman guard/forward Tiajaney Hawkins puts up a shot Friday, Nov. 4, 2016, during the Salukis' 114-24 exhibition win over the MacMurray Highlanders at SIU Arena. (Ryan Michalesko | @photosbylesko)

Saluki sophomore guard Olivia Bowling attempts a basket during SIU's 114-24 exhibition win against McMurray College on Friday, Nov. 4, 2016, at SIU Arena. (Jacob Wiegand | @JacobWiegand_DE) (Jacob Wiegand)

Senior forward/guard Carlie Corrigan (40) and MacMurray freshman guard Destyne Powell scramble to recover a loose ball Friday, Nov. 4, 2016, during the Salukis' 114-24 exhibition win over the MacMurray Highlanders at SIU Arena. (Ryan Michalesko | @photosbylesko) (Ryan Michalesko)

Junior guard Kylie Giebelhausen lays up a shot Friday, Nov. 4, 2016, during the Salukis' 114-24 exhibition win over the MacMurray Highlanders at SIU Arena. (Ryan Michalesko | @photosbylesko)

The Salukis’ defense excelled as they forced 15 turnovers in the first quarter alone.

MacMurray would finish the game with 38 turnovers.

SIU wouldn’t allow a bucket until early in the second quarter on a made 3-pointer by freshman guard Karlie Davis.

The Highlanders would only manage a couple more points in the second. They trailed 54-10 going into the half.

SIU had more assists (27), rebounds (47) and steals (28) than the Highlanders had points in the game.

Freshman guard Kristen Nelson led all scorers with 20 points.

“Nelson absolutely lit the game up,” senior guard Rishonda Napier said. “Seeing the success of our teammates, especially our underclassmen, was inspiring.”

Davis led her team in points with 14. She was the only MacMurray player to score more than four points.

As good as the Salukis played in the first half, they somehow got better as the game progressed.

SIU raised its 3-point percentage from 28.6 percent to 47.6 percent. Four different Salukis hit multiple 3-pointers in the game.

Six Salukis would finish with double-digit points.

The Dawgs held the Highlanders to just three points in the fourth quarter.

SIU will have more than a week to practice before playing its first official game of the season at 12:30 p.m. Nov. 13 against Oklahoma in Norman.

