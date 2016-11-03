Photo of the Day: Giving out massages

(Athena Chrysanthou | @Chrysant1Athena)



Madi Jones, a sophomore from Columbia studying public relations, receives a free massage from Travis Crawford, of Benton, on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, at the Student Center.

Crawford is in his third month of the massage therapy program at John A. Logan College.

“We get to practice what we learn in class and the new techniques,” Crawford said.

Students from the program were giving free massages to people on campus from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. as part of National Stress Awareness Day. Jones said it was a really nice way to relieve stress in the middle of a busy school day.

“It was really relaxing,” Jones said. “I’m so glad I did this.”

Bill Connell, director of the massage therapy program at John A. Logan, said the students get to practice skills and techniques they learn in class while they work with the public.

“It gives the students a chance to see first-hand how their work helps someone else,” Connell said.