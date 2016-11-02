Murphysboro man arrested in fatal shooting

The Murphysboro man wanted as a suspect in an October shooting that left one man dead and injured another has been arrested, authorities said.

Juwan K. Jackson, 26, of Murphysboro, was found Tuesday near Decatur after a week-long search led by Murphysboro police, the Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday. He faces charges of aggravated battery with a firearm, armed violence and possession of cannabis with intent to deliver.

His court date is Nov. 3. His bond is set at $1 million.

Jackson allegedly shot Detrick Yurnell Rogers, of Murphysboro, who died on Oct. 25 while being treated at a St. Louis-area hospital. The warrant for Jackson was issued the same day.

About 1:30 a.m. Oct. 24, Murphysboro police officers responded to reports of multiple shots fired near the intersection of Shomaker Drive and South 20th Street. Rogers was found wounded at the scene with a gunshot wound to the head, according to police.

Later, a second gunshot victim arrived at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. That man was treated and released, police said.

