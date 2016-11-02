Son of former SIU men’s basketball coach dies at 15

Former SIU men’s basketball head coach and current Kansas State associate head coach Chris Lowery lost his youngest son, Kahari, at the age of 15 early Tuesday morning.

Lowery’s son was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at a young age and suffered from many other health problems. But he attended many Kansas State games, often cheering on his father and the Wildcats in the front row in his wheelchair.

“There is no fulfillment in knowing that someone you love has passed on, but the blessing of knowing that he walks with God has made this unbearable time less difficult,” Lowery wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

Kansas State coach Bruce Weber — Saluki head coach from 1998 to 2003 — and the entire Wildcats’ roster took the news hard.

“We had a really tough day today,” Weber said. “It’s really just a tough time for all of us. I have known (Kahari) since he was born. He had lots of disabilities and never had a chance to leave his wheelchair. He has had a lot setbacks and gone back and forth to (hospitals). This time he just didn’t make it.

“Our hearts, thoughts and prayers go out to the Lowery family. We are thinking about them.”

Memorial services have not been announced.

Lowery has served as K-State’s associate head coach since Weber was named coach in 2012.

Before that, he was the head coach at Southern Illinois from 2004-12, guiding the Salukis to two Missouri Valley championships and three NCAA Tournaments, including a Sweet 16 run in 2007.

His three NCAA tournament appearances are tied with Rich Herrin for the most in program history.