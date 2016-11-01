Photo of the Day: Trick or treating at the Bucky Dome

(Ryan Michalesko | @photosbylesko)



Filed under Photo of the Day

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Lindy Loyd, a Bucky Dome board member, lights jack-o’-lanterns Monday, Oct. 31, 2016, at the Buckminster Fuller Dome Home in Carbondale.

The pumpkins, carved by SIU architecture and interior design students, were displayed for visitors and trick or treaters to view.

“No one else is doing anything like this,” architecture professor Jon Davey said. “It gives the students a good time.”

The students were assigned to carve the pumpkins over the weekend. Amongst nearly 80 pumpkins, designs included the Statue of Liberty, the Eiffel Tower and the U.S. Capitol Building.

Staff photographer Ryan Michalesko can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter @photosbylesko.

To stay up to date with all your southern Illinois news, follow the Daily Egyptian on Facebook and Twitter.