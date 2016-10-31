Carbondale woman arrested in Sunday night stabbing

Ahminya A. Overall. (Provided by Carbondale police)





A Carbondale woman was arrested Sunday night for allegedly stabbing a man found in the front yard of a home in Northwest Carbondale, police said.

Ahminya A. Overall, 34, of Carbondale, was arrested on a charge of aggravated domestic battery, authorities said. Police said the victim, described as a man in his mid-20s, was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

About 8:15 p.m., officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the 600 block of North Michaels Street. The victim was found in the front yard of the home at 604 N. Michaels St., Carbondale police Lt. Matt Dunning said at the scene.

The victim was taken to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale for treatment and later transported to a St. Louis-area hospital, police said. His medical condition was not immediately available Monday afternoon.

