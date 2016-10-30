Gallery: Great Carbondale Pumpkin Race

Children watch as their pumpkins race down Mill Street during the the Great Carbondale Pumpkin Race on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, near the intersection of Mill Street and South Illinois Avenue. (Morgan Timms | @Morgan_Timms)

Carbondale Police Sgt. Amber Ronketto, left, and Carbondale firefighter Ben Schultz hold their pumpkins Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, before their race during the fourth annual Great Carbondale Pumpkin Race near the intersection of Mill Street and South Illinois Avenue. “It’s a very good time and nice to see the community out,” Ronketto said. (Athena Chrysanthou | @Chrysant1Athena)

Four-year-old Adam Harrell, of Carbondale, gives a thumbs up after winning heat six of the fourth-annual Great Carbondale Pumpkin Race on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, near the intersection of Mill Street and South Illinois Avenue. “This is a fantastic event,” said Justin Harrell, Adam’s father. “I love it. It’s our third year doing this.” (Athena Chrysanthou | @Chrysant1Athena)

Three-year-old Charlie Buehner and Kennedy Buehner, 5, both of Carbondale, watch in anticipation as their pumpkins near the finish line Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, during the fourth annual Great Carbondale Pumpkin Race near the intersection of Mill Street and South Illinois Avenue. (Athena Chrysanthou | @Chrysant1Athena)

Jaidon Carsrud, 14, of Carbondale, smiles after winning the kids’ heat of the fourth-annual Great Carbondale Pumpkin Race on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, near the intersection of Mill Street and South Illinois Avenue. (Athena Chrysanthou | @Chrysant1Athena)

Nine-year-old Mia Hunt, of Carbondale, left, embraces her friend, Grayson Pensoneau-Conway, 7, of DeSoto, after her participation in the costume contest Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, during the Great Carbondale Pumpkin Race near the intersection of Mill Street and South Illinois Avenue. (Morgan Timms | @Morgan_Timms)

Four-year-old Adam Harrell, of Carbondale, collects his pumpkin after winning his heat of the Great Carbondale Pumpkin Race on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, near the intersection of Mill Street and South Illinois Avenue. (Morgan Timms | @Morgan_Timms)

Carbondale resident Diane Daugherty, president of St. Francis CARE Animal Shelter, speaks with 9-year-old Axel Conley, of Goreville, during the fourth-annual Great Carbondale Pumpkin Race on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, in Carbondale. Daugherty has volunteered for the event every year since it began four years ago. Money raised goes toward the Boys and Girls Club. “Any time you can raise money for the Boys and Girls Club and any charity, it’s a win-win situation,” Daugherty said. (Athena Chrysanthou | @Chrysant1Athena)

Seven-year-old Jacob Wallace, of Goreville, runs toward the finish line to collect his pumpkin after competing in the Great Carbondale Pumpkin Race on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, near the intersection of Mill Street and South Illinois Avenue. (Morgan Timms | @Morgan_Timms)

Seven-year-old Carbondale natives Alice Stowell and Hannah Thomas cheer for Thomas' 5-year-old sister, Lydia, while she competes in a costume contest dressed as Snow White during the Great Carbondale Pumpkin Race on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, near the intersection of Mill Street and South Illinois Avenue. (Morgan Timms | @Morgan_Timms)