SIU football leading Missouri State at the half, 21-7

Junior running back Cameron Walter (22) makes a break past Missouri State senior linebacker Dylan Cole (31) during the first half of the Salukis' matchup against the Missouri State Bears in Springfield, Mo. (Ryan Michalesko | @photosbylesko)

SIU football is one half away from its first conference win this season.

The Salukis put together three first-half touchdowns to lead Missouri State 21-7 at halftime.

Outside of one big play allowed by SIU’s defense, the Salukis have been in control of the game on both sides of the field.

Missouri State tallied just 178 yards of offense in the first half, 76 of which came on the Bears’ lone scoring play of the half, a touchdown catch by senior wide receiver Zac Hoover.

That Bears’ score leveled the game after sophomore running back Jonathan Mixon punched in a one-yard score on SIU’s second drive of the game.

A nine-yard touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Connor Iwema put the Salukis ahead, then Mixon earned another one-yard score to put SIU up 21-7.

Mixon has just nine yards on eight carries in short-yardage situations during his first game back from an injury.

SIU had 281 yards of total offense in the first half.

Saluki senior quarterback Josh Straughan completed 17 of his 21 passes for 191 yards and the one touchdown.

Missouri State will get the ball to start the second half.

