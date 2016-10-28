Trump welcomes FBI probe: ‘Clinton’s corruption is on a scale we have never seen’





MANCHESTER, N.H. — Donald Trump stepped on stage for a rally here with news even he wasn’t expecting to deliver: the FBI’s new investigation of his rival’s email server.

“Hillary Clinton’s corruption is on a scale we have never seen before,” Trump said as the crowed roared “lock her up,” a staple chant at his rallies. “We must not let her take her criminal scheme into the Oval Office.”

He joked that he might as well ditch his planned policy speech that was “so boring” compared to Friday’s announcement.

“I have great respect for the fact that the FBI and Department of Justice are now willing to have the courage to right the horrible mistake that they made,” Trump said. “This was a grave miscarriage of justice that the American people fully understood, and it is everybody’s hope that it is about to be corrected.”

The crowd, already restless after waiting 90 minutes for Trump’s late arrival, roared.

“This is bigger than Watergate,” Trump said.

Clinton has yet to respond.

