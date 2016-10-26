Photo of the Day: A Maze of Maize

Autumn Suyko | @AutumnSuyko_DE





Filed under Photo of the Day

Audrey Karsteter, a junior from St. Louis studying horticulture, runs through the corn maze Monday at Bandy’s Pumpkin Patch in Johnston City.

“I feel like a little kid again,” Karsteter said. “It’s refreshing.”

