Photo of the Day: A Maze of Maize
8:40 PM, October 26, 2016
Filed under Photo of the Day
Audrey Karsteter, a junior from St. Louis studying horticulture, runs through the corn maze Monday at Bandy’s Pumpkin Patch in Johnston City.
“I feel like a little kid again,” Karsteter said. “It’s refreshing.”
