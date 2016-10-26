Murphysboro shooting victim dies in hospital





One of two men shot early Monday by a Murphysboro man has died from his injuries.

Detrick Yurnell Rogers, of Murphysboro, died Tuesday at a St. Louis-area hospital, according to police. He was 38.

Police are searching for Juwan K. Jackson, 26, of Murphysboro, as a suspect in the shooting. An arrest warrant was issued for Jackson on Tuesday. Police said he may be in the Paducah, Ky., or Jackson County area.

About 1:30 a.m. Monday, Murphysboro police officers responded to reports of multiple shots fired near the intersection of Shomaker Drive and South 20th Street. Rogers was found wounded at the scene.

Later, a second gunshot victim arrived at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. That man was treated and released, police said.

Those with information as to Jackson’s whereabouts or details about the shooting are encouraged to contact the Murphysboro Police Department at 618-684-2121 or Crimestoppers at 618-687-2677.

