SIU men’s hoops picked fifth, women’s fourth in MVC preseason poll

Two SIU players were named to preseason all-conference teams

The SIU men’s and women’s basketball programs are expected to finish in the middle of the pack after coming off bounce-back seasons.

Saluki men’s basketball was picked to finish fifth in the Missouri Valley Conference while the women’s team was picked to finish fourth, according to the conference’s preseason polls announced Tuesday.

The men’s team is returning eight players from last year’s 22-10 team, but will have to replace 30 points and 15.5 rebounds per game of production in graduated senior Anthony Beane and transferring center Bola Olaniyan, among others.

Wichita State was selected as the favorites on the men’s side for the fourth straight year, earning 37 of the 42 first-place votes and 413 points. SIU earned 228 points in the poll, edging out Indiana State’s 219 for fifth place. Illinois State (4) and Northern Iowa (1) earned the other five first-place votes to finish second and third, respectively.

UNI senior guard Jeremy Morgan was selected as the Preseason Conference Player of the Year to headline the preseason First-Team All-MVC team. He averaged 11.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game last season.

SIU senior forward Sean O’Brien was named to the All-MVC second team and is the team’s leading returning scorer (12.1 points per game) and rebounder (6.0 per game).

Meanwhile, the women’s team is returning three starters from last year’s 20-13 squad. SIU earned its first postseason bid in nine years last season.

Drake was picked as the MVC women’s basketball favorite with 34 first-place selections out of 40 ballots cast and 394 points overall. SIU finished narrowly behind No. 2 Northern Iowa (four first-place votes, 317 points) and No. 3 Missouri State (two first place votes, 313 points) with 306 points.

Senior guard Rishonda Napier was selected to the All-MVC team after averaging 15.5 points, 3.5 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game last season.

Women’s basketball opens its season at 12:30 p.m. Nov. 13 at Oklahoma while men’s basketball will face Wright State at 7 p.m. Nov. 11 at home.

Men’s MVC Preseason Poll

School (First-Place Votes) Total

1. Wichita State (37) 413

2. Illinois State (4) 356

3. UNI (1) 348

4. Missouri State 278

5. Southern Illinois 228

6. Indiana State 219

7. Loyola 179

8. Bradley 110

9. Evansville 106

10. Drake 73

Women’s MVC Preseason Poll

School (First-Place Votes) Total

1. Drake (34) 392

2. UNI (4) 317

3. Missouri State (2) 313

4. Southern Illinois 306

5. Wichita State 248

6. Indiana State 199

7. Bradley 141

8. Illinois State 123

9. Evansville 109

10. Loyola 52

