SIU selects interim dean of the College of Mass Communication and Media Arts



Filed under News Briefs

The university has appointed a new interim dean for the College of Mass Communication and Media Arts.

Deborah Tudor, associate dean for academic affairs in the college, has been selected as the interim dean pending approval from the SIU Board of Trustees, according to an email obtained by the Daily Egyptian from David DiLalla, associate provost for academic administration.

“[Interim] Provost [Susan] Ford, Associate Provost [Jim] Allen, our college deans and I look forward to working with Interim Dean Tudor, and to her leadership of the college,” DiLalla said in the email.

Tudor, who earned her master’s and doctorate in the Radio, Television and Film Department at Northwestern University, came to SIU in 2006 to work as chair of the college’s cinema and photography department, according to her online biography.

