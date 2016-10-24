Vice President Biden expected to campaign in St. Louis for Senate candidate Jason Kander

TNS Vice President Joe Biden delivers remarks on Monday, Oct. 3, 2016 as he rallies supporters for Hillary Clinton in Orlando, Fla. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/TNS)





ST. LOUIS — Vice President Joe Biden will be in St. Louis on Friday to campaign for Jason Kander, the Democrat challenging incumbent Sen. Roy Blunt.

Kander, Missouri’s secretary of state, announced the planned visit during a labor rally Sunday at IBEW Local 1 headquarters in St. Louis. Details of the vice president’s trip have not been released.

Kander is challenging Blunt, a Republican, in an expensive and increasingly tight race that could have implications for control of the U.S. Senate.

He has slammed Blunt for being a longtime Washington insider. Blunt has countered largely by pointing to his lengthy legislative record, including his work in improving mental health treatment and health care research, and by working to tie Kander to Hillary Clinton and her stances on issues such as the Affordable Care Act, sometimes called Obamacare.

Biden was in St. Louis last month for an event lauding St. Louis nonprofit LaunchCode. He also campaigned for Kander during that visit.

