Two people injured in Murphysboro shooting

Two people were injured early Monday morning during a shooting in Murphysboro, police said.

Police responded to a call of a several shots fired at 1:30 a.m. near Shomaker Drive and South 20th Street in Murphysboro, authorities said in a news release.

When officers arrived on scene, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. That victim, who was initially taken to St. Joseph Hospital with life threatening injuries, was transferred to a St. Louis hospital because of the seriousness of his injuries, police said.

A short time later, police said, a second gunshot victim arrived at the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The victims appear to stem from the same incident.

