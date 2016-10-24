Dick Durbin, Sheila Simon to talk budget impasse, early voting at SIU

TNS U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin and President Barack Obama stop at the Hoogland Center for the Arts in Springfield, Ill., on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2016. (Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune/TNS)



U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin and State Senate candidate Sheila Simon will talk on campus today about the negative effects Illinois’ budget stalemate has had on the university.

Durbin, a Democrat from East St. Louis who was elected to his seat in 1996, and Simon, who served as the state’s lieutenant governor from 2011 to 2015, will hold the press conference with SIU students at 1:15 p.m. outside Morris Library. The two will encourage students to vote early on campus, according to Durbin’s office.

Simon is seeking the State Senate’s 58th District seat.

