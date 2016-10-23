Gallery: Moments of Homecoming

Marching Salukis Justin Grady, a sophomore from Chatham studying mechanical engineering, and D.J. Jeffries, a senior from Memphis, Tenn., studying speech communication, play their sousaphones for tailgaters Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, before the Salukis' homecoming matchup against the Indiana State Sycamores at Saluki Stadium. ((Morgan Timms | @Morgan_Timms))

SIU’s 2015 homecoming queen, Taylor Johnson, embraces a smiling Beryl Span, a senior studying criminology and criminal justice, after crowning her this year’s homecoming queen during halftime of SIU’s homecoming game against Indiana State on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016 at Saluki Stadium. (Anna Spoerre | @annaspoerre)

Members of the Alpha Gamma Delta sorority smile and wave to spectators Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, during the SIU Homecoming Parade in Carbondale. (Athena Chrysanthou | @Chrysant1Athena)

Kyle Upchurch, of Energy, basks in sunlight while performing "The Time Warp" with Skyline Creek Productions' cast of The Rocky Horror Picture Show on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, during the SIU Homecoming Parade in Carbondale. ((Morgan Timms | @Morgan_Timms))

Members of a color guard march on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016 during SIU’s annual Homecoming Parade in Carbondale. (Athena Chrysanthou | @Chrysant1Athena)

Cadet Craig Krygowski Jr., of Posen, marches down South Illinois Avenue with the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, during the SIU Homecoming Parade in Carbondale. ((Morgan Timms | @Morgan_Timms))

Kevin Lugo, a junior from Joliet studying information technology, and Aaron Kopp, a junior from Farmer City studying political science and psychology, wave to friends as they tailgate prior to the start of SIU's homecoming matchup against Indiana State on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, near Saluki Stadium. The Salukis lost the game to the Sycamores by a score of 22-14. (Jacob Wiegand | @JacobWiegand_DE)

Sarafina McKeown, right, a junior from West Frankfort studying English, performs with Skyline Creek Productions’ cast of Rocky Horror picture show on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, during the SIU’s Homecoming Parade in Carbondale (Athena Chrysanthou | @Chrysant1Athena)

Harrisburg High School's color guard lead the Marching Bulldogs down South Illinois Avenue on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, during the SIU Homecoming Parade in Carbondale. (Morgan Timms | @Morgan_Timms) (Morgan Timms)

Freshman punter Lane Reazin warms up as referees huddle in the background just before the second half of SIU’s homecoming game against the Indiana State Sycamores on Sat. Oct. 22, 2016 at Saluki Stadium. The Salukis lost with a final score of 22-14. (Anna Spoerre | @annaspoerre)

Sophomore quarterback Matt DeSomer (7) works to land a touchdown during the Salukis' homecoming match up against the Indiana State Sycamores on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, at Saluki Stadium. SIU lost the game by a score of 22-14. (Ryan Michalesko | @photosbylesko) (Ryan Michalesko)

SIU Director of Bands Christopher Morehouse conducts the Marching Salukis prior to SIU's homecoming match up against the Indiana State Sycamores on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, at Saluki Stadium. SIU lost the game by a score of 22-14. (Ryan Michalesko | @photosbylesko)

Head coach Nick Hill reacts to a referee's call during the Salukis' homecoming matchup against the Indiana State Sycamores on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, at Saluki Stadium. SIU lost the game by a score of 22-14. (Ryan Michalesko | @photosbylesko)

Saluki freshman wide receiver Landon Lenoir dives with the ball past Sycamore freshman defensive back Kevin Scott during SIU’s homecoming game against the Indiana State Sycamores on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, at Saluki Stadium. The Salukis lost with a final score of 22-14. (Anna Spoerre | @annaspoerre)