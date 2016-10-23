Photo of the Day: Driving the Dymaxion

(Ryan Michalesko | @photosbylesko)





Filed under Photo of the Day

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Jeff Lane, of the Lane Motor Museum in Nashville, Tenn., poses for a portrait in a replica Dymaxion car Friday at the Bucky Dome in Carbondale. Lane transported the replica car from Nashville to Carbondale for the Dymaxion Days fundraiser.

The Dymaxion car was designed by architect and inventor Buckminster Fuller, who taught in the SIU School of Art and Design from 1959 to 1970.

The event aimed to raise money for the restoration of the Bucky Dome house, which Fuller built and resided in during his tenure at the university.

“We still need $150,000 to complete the full restoration,” said Lindy Loyd, a Bucky Dome board member. “The next thing we have to do is insulate and seal the inside of the dome which will cost around $8,000.”

Staff photographer Ryan Michalesko can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter at @photosbylesko.

To stay up to date with all your southern Illinois news, follow the Daily Egyptian on Facebook and Twitter.