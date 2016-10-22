Carbondale police: Man shot, suspect at large

Morgan Timms Police investigate the scene where a male was shot Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, in the 400 block of East Ashley Street in Carbondale. (Morgan Timms | @Morgan_Timms)





A man was shot Saturday evening in the 400 block of East Ashley Street in Carbondale, police said.

Police responded to reports of shots fired at 7:53 p.m., Lt. Matt Dunning said. The man was taken to the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, Dunning said.

Dunning said police have yet to identify a suspect.

More than a dozen people lined the north side of East Ashley, watching as police cordoned off the front yard of a house and searched the area for evidence.

Dunning said he did not know the man’s age, how many times he had been shot or if the man lived in the home.

The medical condition of the man is unknown at this time.

This story will be updated.

Luke Nozicka and Bill Lukitsch contributed to this report.

The Daily Egyptian’s news desk can be reached at 618-536-3397.