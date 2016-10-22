SIU football behind 10-7 in homecoming game at halftime

Ryan Michalesko SIU quarterback Matt DeSomer (7) works to land a touchdown during the Salukis' homecoming match up against the Indiana State Sycamores on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, in Carbondale. (Ryan Michalesko | @photosbylesko)

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Through one half of play Saturday at Saluki Stadium, Indiana State leads SIU 10-7 in the Dawgs’ homecoming game.

Indiana State got its go-ahead touchdown late in the second quarter. A six-yard pass from sophomore quarterback Issac Harker to junior receiver Robert Tonyan put the Sycamores up with 37 seconds left in the half.

Not much offense was present throughout the first half as both teams combined for 336 yards total offense, only converting four of 14 attempts on third down.

The Salukis were again without sophomore starting running running back Daquan Isom and backup sophomore Jonathan Mixon because of injuries. Isom did dress for the game, but will only be used in emergency situations.

Junior running back Cameron Walter has 39 yards on 13 carries in their place.

Sophomore quarterback Matt DeSomer got the Salukis on the board first with a four-yard rush for the Salukis’ only touchdown of the half.

The game got sloppy as both teams had a combined six penalties for 54 yards in the first quarter. SIU had five for 45 yards in the first half. The two teams also had three missed field goals — two from SIU.

Both teams turned the ball over in the first quarter, each recovering a fumble.

Indiana State freshmen kicker Jerry Nunez missed his first field-goal attempt from 24 yards out but connected on his second, ending the first quarter 7-3.

SIU senior quarterback Josh Straughan left the game after a big hit by Sycamore junior linebacker Justin Hornsby in the second quarter. He did return later in the quarter.

Indiana State will get the ball to start the second half.

Staff writer Jonathon Thompson can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter @TheReal_Jt3.