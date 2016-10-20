Two teens charged with recruiting, promoting juvenile prostitution

Justice Webb and Alyssa Walker





Two Marion teenagers have been charged with recruiting for and promoting juvenile prostitution following a joint investigation conducted by the FBI and Carbondale police, authorities said.

Justice Webb, 19, and Alyssa Walker, 19, were each charged with two felonies for allegedly hiring minors to participate in prostitution in the Carbondale area, according to a news release from the Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office. Details regarding the case were sparse, but court records charge the pair with participating in crimes in November of 2015.

The felony charges can carry between four and 15 years in prison.

In September, arrest warrants were issued for Webb and Walker. Both were arrested by Marion police and incarcerated at Jackson County Jail, according to the state’s attorney.

Walker does not have a criminal record in Jackson County. Court records show Webb has been arrested twice since May for drug possession and prostitution.

Bond is set at $500,000 for both women. Webb and Walker are due in court Nov. 3.

