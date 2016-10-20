Photo of the Day: Thursday morning fire





Filed under Photo of the Day

Carbondale firefighter Carl Sisk retrieves equipment from a fire engine at the scene of an early morning fire Thursday in Carbondale.

Fire crews were dispatched at roughly 5:20 a.m. to the 600 block of West Rigdon Street for reports of a structure fire.

After extinguishing the flames, which were contained to the kitchen area, emergency responders determined the fire was caused by unattended contents on the stove.

