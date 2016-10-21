How SIU football has done during homecoming in recent years





After three straight losses, SIU football will take on the Indiana State Sycamores on Saturday during the team’s homecoming game at Saluki Stadium.

Here’s how the team has performed during homecoming games in the last six years.

2015: Defeated Youngstown State 38-31 (OT)

SIU’s most recent homecoming victory was arguably its most thrilling of the season.

Senior quarterback Mark Iannotti led an 11-point comeback in just more than five minutes to force overtime.

He found senior wide receiver Israel Lamprakes for a touchdown to open overtime, then the defense stopped the Penguins on fourth down to seal the victory.

Iannotti tallied more than 300 yards of total offense in the game, en route to leading the Football Championship Subdivision in that category for the season.

2014: Lost to Indiana State 41-21

Early in the fourth quarter, Indiana State opened up a 24-point gap that would be insurmountable.

Sycamore quarterback Mike Perish threw for more than 350 yards with four touchdowns.

SIU only rushed for 27 yards total in the game.

2013: Lost to North Dakota State 31-10

The No. 1 team in the country was too much for SIU in 2013.

Upset was on the Salukis’ mind as they held a 10-0 lead that was cut to 10-7 just before halftime.

The Bison then reeled off 24 points unanswered to put the game away.

SIU was limited on the ground against NDSU as well with just 46 yards.

2012: Defeated Northern Iowa 34-31

Then-freshman kicker Austin Johnson was the homecoming hero in 2012, sealing the Saluki victory with a 24-yard field goal with under a minute to go.

SIU weathered the storm of current Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson who went off for 118 yards against the Salukis.

The Dawgs’ defense and special teams each picked up a touchdown to help propel the team to victory.

2011: Lost to Youngstown State 35-23

A 10-point Saluki halftime lead would fade away in the second half to spoil homecoming in 2011.

The Penguins scored four second-half touchdowns to storm back.

SIU mustered just 248 yards of total offense, only 106 in the second half.

Current Minnesota Viking tight end MyCole Pruitt caught 124 of those yards.

2010: Defeated Northern Iowa 45-38 (OT)

SIU fought off a 28-point unanswered run by the Panthers, as quarterback Chris Dieker scored a touchdown with just more than one minute remaining to force overtime. The Dawgs led by as much as 17 before the UNI rally.

In overtime, Dieker found wide receiver Jeff Evans to start the extra period. The Saluki defense then forced the Panthers to three incompletions and a sack to clinch the victory.

Dieker finished with 263 yards and two touchdowns, plus the one on the ground.

