1,000 more people shot in Chicago compared with same time last year

CHICAGO — A thousand more people have been shot in Chicago this year compared with the same time last year after a weekend that saw eight people killed and at least 40 wounded, according to police and data compiled by the Tribune.

At least 3,475 people had been shot in the city as of shortly after midnight Monday compared with 2,441 people shot this time last year, an increase of 1,034, according to Tribune data.

There have been at least 595 homicides this year compared with 409 this time last year, an increase of 186.

The gun violence over the weekend was at levels usually seen in the summer when shootings typically spike.

Overall, six people were killed and 14 were wounded from Friday afternoon to Saturday morning; from Saturday morning to Sunday morning, one person was killed and 17 were wounded; and from Sunday to just past midnight Monday, one person was killed and at least nine others were wounded.