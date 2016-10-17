Photo of the Day: Pumpkin stacking

Morgan Timms Pumpkin picker Billy Williams, of Pittsburg, stacks pumpkins in a crate Monday, Oct. 17, 2016, at Bandy's Pumpkin Patch in Johnston City. Williams has been working at the pumpkin patch for four years and every October, Williams said, he dyes his beard to raise awareness for breast cancer. "I tell everyone on Facebook if I get 500 likes and shares, I'll dye my beard pink," Williams said. "I didn't think I'd get that many, but I'm a man of my word." Williams said he chose the cause because his aunt, Alice Quartermouse, is a breast cancer survivor. "[Cancer] doesn't discriminate against anybody. It don't matter what color you are, what faith, or anything you know. It's ruthless." (Morgan Timms | @Morgan_Timms)





