Drinking tickets down, DUIs up during Unofficial, police report shows

Costumed pedestrians stroll down the sidewalk during Unofficial Halloween early Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, on the Strip in Carbondale. The annual event began in 2000 after a city ordinance, which has since been rescinded, restricted bars on the Carbondale Strip from operating on Halloween. (Jacob Wiegand | @JacobWiegand_DE)





Filed under Showcase

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Tickets issued during the Unofficial Halloween weekend were less than half of what they were in 2015 and drinking citations dropped by 82 percent, a news release from the Carbondale Police Department shows.

Police issued a total of 20 citations Friday and Saturday, which is 25 less than in 2015. Six of those were for underage or public possession or consumption of alcohol, down from 34 last year.

Six people were arrested for DUI, an increase of two from the previous year.

Four citations were issued for fighting, and there was one incident of battery, according to the release.

There was one incident of possession of drug paraphernalia, down from four drug-related incidents last year.

Police said SIU students make up seven of those cited, three fewer than last year. The other 13 are not affiliated with SIU.

Staff writer Hannah Cooper can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter @hcooper_DE.

To stay up to date with all your SIU news, follow the Daily Egyptian on Facebook and Twitter.