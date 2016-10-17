SIU president announces search for permanent chancellor

A national search for the Carbondale campus’ new permanent chancellor is underway.

SIU President Randy Dunn announced Monday an 18-person search committee to begin the process of selecting someone to fill the position held by interim Chancellor Brad Colwell, according to a press release.

Dunn said he hopes the committee — made of faculty, staff, students and community members — will name between two and four finalists by spring semester.

A previous permanent search was initiated after the death of interim Chancellor Paul Sarvela in November 2014. That search was suspended in June 2015 after the preferred candidate withdrew from consideration.

Dunn, who acted as president and chancellor after Sarvela’s death, appointed Colwell to the interim position on Oct. 1, 2015. The appointment was approved by the SIU Board of Trustees for up to two years.

