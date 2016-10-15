SIU volleyball sweeps Evansville at home

SIU senior setter/hitter Meg Viggars attempts to score past Northern Iowa senior outside hitter Amie Held (3) and senior middle hitter Kayla Haneline (13) during the Salukis' 3-2 win over Northern Iowa on Friday, Sept. 23, 2016, at Davies Gym. (Athena Chrysanthou | @Chrysant1Athena)





Five days after getting swept in Wichita, Kan., the Saluki volleyball team returned the favor Saturday to Evansville.

Seven Salukis recorded three or more kills in the victory, led by junior outside hitter Abby Barrow’s eight.

Senior setter/hitter Meg Viggars had a team-high 17 assists, giving her 2,046 on her career. She is now in 10th place all-time for assists in SIU volleyball history, passing Sue Sinclair.

SIU (15-7, 6-2 Missouri Valley Conference) was far more efficient than the Aces (4-17, 0-8 MVC) all night with a .259 attack percentage, compared to Evansville’s .125.

The Dawgs got out to a quick start in the opening frame, building a 15-8 lead. They closed it by forcing three straight errors on the Aces to win the first set 25-14.

Set two was easily the closest as the Aces stifled SIU’s attack, holding the Salukis to 10 kills on 30 attempts with six errors.

Despite the poor efficiency, SIU won the set 25-23. There were 13 total errors by the two teams combined in the set.

Freshman outside hitter Ginger Perinar ended an Evansville 3-0 run that brought the Aces within one to put the Salukis up two sets to none.

Set three was never in question as SIU used a 6-0 run and a 7-0 run to march out to a 14-6 lead. The Salukis never let the Aces get within three points in the 25-18 victory.

The Dawgs only had 12 kills in the closing set, getting help from 11 more combined errors from Evansville and two aces.

SIU now sits in a tie with Missouri State for second-place in the MVC, a half-game behind leader Wichita State (14-5, 7-1 MVC).

The Salukis will go back on the road to Des Moines, Iowa, to face Drake at 7 p.m. Saturday.

