Photo of the Day: Living become dead for zombie walk
8:20 PM, October 15, 2016
Filed under Photo of the Day
Amanda Willig, of Murphysboro, helps Ross Bauer, of Carbondale, with his zombie makeup Saturday during the Carbondale Zombie Walk: Red Carpet Zombies event at the Gaia House Interfaith Center in Carbondale.
Willig said the event provided a good opportunity to have fun with friends dressed as zombies and do something different.
“How often do you get to dress as a zombie?” Willig said.
