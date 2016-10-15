The student news site of Southern Illinois University

Photo of the Day: Living become dead for zombie walk

(Sloan Marion | @sketchingbear)

By Sloan Marion
8:20 PM, October 15, 2016
Filed under Photo of the Day

Amanda Willig, of Murphysboro, helps Ross Bauer, of Carbondale, with his zombie makeup Saturday during the Carbondale Zombie Walk: Red Carpet Zombies event at the Gaia House Interfaith Center in Carbondale.

Willig said the event provided a good opportunity to have fun with friends dressed as zombies and do something different.

“How often do you get to dress as a zombie?” Willig said.

Staff photographer Sloan Marion can be reached at 618-563-3327 or on Twitter at @SketchingBear

