SIU football trails Illinois State at half, 14-10

Salukis celebrate a touchdown by junior running back Cameron Walter (22) during SIU's 50-17 win against Murray State on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, at Saluki Stadium. (Anna Spoerre | @annaspoerre)





Filed under SIU Football

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

SIU football was just inches away from the lead near the end of the first half Saturday against Illinois State.

Illinois State senior linebacker Brent Spack forced a fumble near the goal line on SIU senior running back Cameron Walter to retain ISU’s 14-10 lead.

Walter and true freshman D.J. Davis have been SIU’s feature running backs as sophomore Daquan Isom has been held out so far because of an injury.

Southern has been able to somewhat handle ISU’s conference-best pass defense with 123 yards. The Redbirds have allowed just 168 passing yards per game entering Saturday.

Walter scored the first touchdown of the game with a 29-yard rush to put the Salukis up 7-0.

The Salukis’ running game carried them through the first as Walter and Davis combined for 106 yards on 18 attempts.

Senior kicker Austin Johnson nailed a 51-yard field goal, which is a season best that made the score 10-0. His second field goal attempt was blocked.

James Robinson got the Redbirds on the board with a 14-yard rush to cut SIU’s lead to three. ISU took the lead in the second quarter as sophomore quarterback Jake Kolbe found senior wide receiver Anthony Warrum for a 14-yard touchdown, putting ISU up 14-10.

ISU’s lead could have been larger, but freshman safety Jeremy Chinn caught his first interception of the season in the end zone to stop the Redbirds from scoring. The Salukis are 2-0 on the season when they force a turnover.

SIU will receive the kickoff to open the second half.

Staff writer Jonathon Thompson can be reached at 618-536-3333 or [email protected].

To stay up to date with all your SIU football news, follow the Daily Egyptian on Facebook and Twitter.