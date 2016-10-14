Photo of the Day: Gardening the logical way

Autumn Suyko





Kaitlyn Lamaster, a junior from Manhattan studying horticulture, harvests okra for the Local Organic Gardening Initiative of Carbondale, or L.O.G.I.C., on Friday at the SIU Student Sustainable Farm in Carbondale.

“It’s really peaceful and relaxing,” Lamaster said of her work in the garden.

The registered student organization is in charge of maintaining the student food garden, which grows strawberries, okra, sweet potatoes and tomatoes.



