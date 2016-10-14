Second suspect charged in connection to burned body found in August

Jackson County emergency personnel transport a body discovered Aug. 30 from the Piles Fork Creek area along East Main Street. (Luke Nozicka | @lukenozicka)





Filed under Crime

A second suspect has been charged with concealing the death of a woman whose burned body was found by police in a wooded area near a Carbondale auto repair shop more than one month ago.

Robert Dennis, 25, was charged Friday with one count of concealing a homicidal death and is in custody at Jackson County Jail, according to a news release from the Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office. He is being held on a $500,000 bond and is scheduled to appear before a judge Tuesday in Jackson County Court.

On Aug. 30, firefighters responded to the 900 block of East Main Street behind a Midas auto repair shop in reference to something burning in the woods. At the scene, police found the burned remains of a woman inside a trash can that had been set on fire, authorities said.

Police first arrested Tiesha Anderson, 22, of Collinsville, on Monday in connection with the death. She is also charged with a single count of concealment of a homicidal death and is being held in Jackson County Jail on a $750,000 bond.

Police have yet to identify the woman who was killed, but court records name Robin Stief as a victim in the case. A woman by that name was reported missing on Aug. 25 by relatives in nearby Jefferson County, according to police in Mount Vernon.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

