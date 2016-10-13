Photo of the Day: A day of living history





Filed under Photo of the Day

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Michael Pierpoint, of Marion, tells tales of the Civil War to a group of students from Harrisburg Elementary School on Wednesday at John A. Logan College in Carterville.

The storytelling was part of the 12th-annual Civil War Days, a day-long reenactment event meant to share knowledge and history of Union and Confederate soldiers.

Pierpoint said his costume reflects the dress of a Federal Union Officer. Pierpoint, who has been a reenactor for 24 years, said he enjoys the opportunity to showcase the many characters he portrays.

“I do so many [characters], sometimes I lose count,” he said.

Campus editor Bill Lukitsch can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter @lukitsbill.

To stay up to date with all your SIU news, follow the Daily Egyptian on Facebook and Twitter.