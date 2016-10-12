Letter to the Editor: Don’t vote out of fear and unreason

From left: Gary Johnson, Hillary Clinton, Jill Stein and Donald Trump. (TNS photographs)





Filed under Columns, Opinion

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

I am going to begin by stating a truth that should be well understood: there is nothing forcing anyone to vote Democrat or Republican.

No law or violent action is forcing people to support parties and candidates they don’t want to support. We still have some freedom of speech and association, if the people would exercise it. And that is the crux of the issue; if the people would merely exercise their rights, instead of meekly submitting to fear and unreason, a third party candidate could easily win the presidency.

Let’s go over some history. The current Republican Party was founded in 1854 as a response to the Whig Party’s inability to take action against slavery. In 1856 the party began picking up Congressional seats and its presidential nominee received 33 percent of the vote. Yes, that’s right, a third party went from being founded to being a major party in two years. And in 1860, the Republican Party won the presidency. Their candidate would be known throughout history as the Great Emancipator, Abraham Lincoln.