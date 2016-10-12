Photo of the Day: Growing up with grandma

Photo by Jacob Wiegand | @JacobWiegand_DE





Filed under Photo of the Day

Three-year-old Bailey Myers receives a drink from her grandmother Mary Wrye, both of Joppa, after making a trip down the slide during the Joppa Fall Festival on Saturday at the village park.

“She’s my life,” Wrye said of her grandchild. “She’s everything to me. We spend a lot of time together and she keeps me busy.”

She said her granddaughter’s smile is one of her favorite parts of spending time with her. The lifelong resident of the village of 400 described her granddaughter as priceless.

“Just watching her growing up has just been amazing,” Wrye said.

